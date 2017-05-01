Meeting for Wishkah Road residents to learn about flood improvements

Wishkah Valley residents are invited to a public meeting this Wednesday to learn more about what improvements are coming to the Wishkah Road.

Grays Harbor County Commissioner Vickie Raines tells KXRO that residents are invited to Robert Gray Elementary on Wednesday, May 3 to hear about the Wishkah Road Comprehensive Flood Study.

At the meeting, residents will hear about the recent “flood reduction analysis completed at several points along the Wishkah River and adjacent to the Wishkah Road”.

Raines said in an email that this study will outline the cost/benefit projections of potential flood mitigation projects.

