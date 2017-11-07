Meeting tonight in Aberdeen on Marine Spatial Plan

The public is invited to comment tonight on the Marine Spatial Plan for Washington’s coast , online and at a meeting tonight in Aberdeen.

A draft MSP was released in October and is open for comment until December 12.

This plan looks at proposals for” new ocean uses” as well as how these proposals may impact the local community and water industries.

The Department of Ecology says that the plan provides a way to evaluate future ocean use proposals using new information, and create a framework that would coordinate plans while protecting both sensitive ecological areas as well as fishing.

According to DOE, the draft plan would;

Identify and protect ecologically-sensitive areas in state waters from adverse effects of offshore development .

Protect fisheries to ensure adverse impacts are avoided and mini-mized, and help projects avoid long-term, significant adverse impacts.

Create a process for enhanced coordination with stakeholders and among local and tribal governments and state and federal agencies.

List the data, information, and plans needed for proposed projects. Details the effects to people, communities, and the environment that need to be evaluated, including state standards and policies that need to be met.

The Washington Trollers Association issued a statement that this proposal could potentially limit access to fishing grounds due to “ocean-generated energy”.

A meeting tonight in Aberdeen will be held at the Grays Harbor College in the Manspeaker Bldg., Room 2250 starting at 6pm.

A meeting has also been scheduled in Long Beach at the Cranberry Museum on Wednesday, November 8, also at 6pm.

A final meeting will be on Thursday, November 9 at the Tukwila Community Center, also at 6pm.

Download and view draft documents by clicking on links below.

Comment on the draft Marine Spatial Plan online by December 12, 2017. Visit the MSP calendarfor information on upcoming public meetings and comment opportunities.

Draft Marine Spatial Plan (complete document and appendices, 18 MB)

Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS)

Fact sheet: Draft Marine Spatial Plan (October 2017)

Summaries of marine spatial plan data

➤ MSP Projects: Reports and documents related to projects completed to support Marine Spatial Planning in Washington