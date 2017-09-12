Meeting held locally will discuss 2nd Amendment rights

This Wednesday in Aberdeen, the Senate Law and Justice Committee will meet for a public hearing and work session.

Highlighted on their agenda for the Grays Harbor meeting will be immigration enforcement, payment of traffic fines and concealed pistol licenses.

This meeting is being held in Aberdeen as part of an effort from the committee to hold meetings outside the state capital when the Legislature is not in session.

“This is a chance for Grays Harbor residents to come and see a branch of their state government at work, and an opportunity for people who value their Second Amendment rights to share their views,” said Sen. Mike Padden, R-Spokane Valley, who heads the committee.

At the Wednesday meeting, the committee says that they will discuss the state attorney general’s advice to state and local agencies on the enforcement of federal immigration laws. The committee also will hear an update on a plan that would allow payment plans for traffic fines. Public testimony will be taken on draft legislation involving the public disclosure of information related to concealed-pistol licenses.

Padden noted that Washington-based organization Forefront, who he says focuses on reducing suicide while respecting gun rights, chose Aberdeen for Sunday’s launch of a statewide suicide-prevention effort.

Padden said that suggests Grays Harbor is a good choice for a thoughtful discussion about firearm-related policy proposals.

“I am expecting that the testimony we receive from Grays Harbor folks will be practical and level-headed,” Padden said. “You can’t ask for much more than that.”

The meeting begins at 1:30 p.m. at the Port of Grays Harbor chambers, 111 S. Wooding Street.

