Meeting to find solutions about local child care need scheduled

Local childcare workers are holding a public meeting to find solutions to the “growing child care challenges facing our community”.

On May 23, starting at 6:30 pm at Snug Harbor Child Care, parents and any residents are welcome to join representatives from the local SEIU 925 union.

At the meeting, Director of the Department of Early Learning Ross Hunter, as well as other guests, will talk on the issues facing Grays Harbor and what the future may look like.

According to a representative, the goal of the meeting is to “highlight the issues pertaining to child and foster care in Grays Harbor and the resources that we desperately need”.

The meeting is open to the public, and the organizers are encouraging providers, parents, and community members to come and voice their concerns or possible solutions.

We will be joined by a representative form the group Thursday morning on the KXRO Morning Show.

Grays Harbor Child Care Advocacy Meeting

Date: May 23, 2017

Time: 6:30 pm.

Location: Snug Harbor Child Care

300 N. Williams St. Aberdeen