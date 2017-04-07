Meeting to discuss homeless coming this month

A meeting is coming this month for the public to learn more about efforts to address homelessness and affordable housing in our community.

The Housing Stakeholder Coalition is a platform for education and discussion around housing issues and the next meeting of the group is scheduled for Tuesday, April 25 at 9am in the Harbor Room at the Pearsall Building at 2109 Sumner Avenue in Aberdeen.

Based on extensive community input and recommendations from the Housing Executive Committee and Health and Human Services Advisory Board, the Grays Harbor County Commissioners adopted the 2016 10-year Plan to End Homelessness.

The plan identifies five strategies to address housing needs in our community:

Fully develop a coordinated entry system that works to provide the right services at the right time to all clients seeking resources. Maintain and expand affordable housing resources. Invest in housing for vulnerable populations, including both long-term permanent housing and short-term emergency shelter. Build and strengthen the housing system. Increase community awareness and discussion of housing issues.

The meeting will cover updates from:

Coastal Community Action Program regarding “The Homestead” affordable housing project in South Aberdeen.

Housing Authority of Grays Harbor regarding future renovation plans and associated closure of housing placement wait list.

USDA Technical Assistance plans and associated pilot project that aims to serve chronically homeless individuals with complex housing barriers with housing and employment starting January 2018.

The “Vulnerable Populations” work group focused on developing solutions for individuals with disabilities, veterans, youth/young adults and domestic violence survivors on project/program proposal.

If you are interested in joining the Housing Stakeholder Coalition or would like additional information contact Cassie Lentz at 360-500-4049 or clentz@co.grays-harbor.wa.us.