Meeting could create 3 pt min. elk seasons locally, among other changes

The Washington Fish and Wildlife Commission is scheduled to approve new hunting seasons through 2020 for deer, elk, waterfowl, and other game species during a meeting April 12-14.

The commission will meet in Room 172 of the Natural Resources Building at 1111 Washington St. S.E. in Olympia. The meeting is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. April 12 and at 8 a.m. the following two days.

Locally, proposed changes would impact the elk general seasons.

Proposed amendments for elk general season:

For all three weapon types, make the Master Hunter seasons in Elk Area 3911

consistent with the Master Hunter seasons in Elk Area 3912 and GMU 371, by eliminating the split seasons and 2nd elk tag for Elk Area 3911.

consistent with the Master Hunter seasons in Elk Area 3912 and GMU 371, by eliminating the split seasons and 2nd elk tag for Elk Area 3911. Shift GMU 663, general season, modern firearm, to 3 pt. min. or Antlerless.

Reduce the general season, early archery, antlerless, in GMUs 328, 329, 336, 340, 352, 356, and 364 to the last 6 days of the 13 day season.

Add late archery, 3 pt. min. and antlerless opportunity in GMUs 506, 530, and 663.

Extend the late archery season in GMU 407 to help mitigate damage.

Add GMU 334 to early muzzleloader.

Shift GMU 663 to 3 pt. min. or antlerless in early muzzleloader.

Shift the legal elk for late muzzleloader in GMU 407 for 3 pt. min. or antlerless to Any elk to help mitigate damage.

Add late muzzleloader, 3 pt. min. and antlerless opportunity in GMU 578 to help mitigate damage.

Proposed amendments for elk special permits:

Adjust the Quality and Bull special permits using the allocation formula, or adjust permits to levels agreed upon with stakeholders and tribes.

Shift some Region 5 Bull permits to the Quality category.

Add some Quality permits to the northwest Olympic Peninsula.

Reduce the Quality and Bull special permits for the Yakima herd.

Adjust antlerless special permits up or down to maintain herds at objective or move them toward population objective.

Add some Youth, antlerless, special permits to the northwest Olympic Peninsula.

Add some Senior 65+, antlerless, special permits to the northwest Olympic Peninsula.

Add some Hunters with Disabilities, antlerless, special permits to the northwest Olympic Peninsula.

Policy issue(s) and expected outcome:

Maximize recreational elk hunting opportunity.

Continue sustainable hunting seasons for elk.

Address wildlife conflict issues by using recreational hunters when possible.

Other changes proposed by WDFW wildlife managers for the commission’s approval include:

Scheduling special seasons for hunters under age 16 so they can participate in hunts for game birds on both sides of the state.

Reducing the time bowhunters can hunt for antlerless elk in the Yakima and Colockum elk herds during the 2018 early general season to six days from 13. This change, as with previous reductions in permits for hunts with modern firearms and muzzleloaders, is designed to meet and sustain population objectives for those herds. The season for bull elk would not be affected by this change.

Providing hunters an opportunity to take antlerless white-tailed deer in game management units 101-121 in northeast Washington. Special permits would be available to seniors and hunters using modern firearms, while other hunters could take antlerless deer during general hunting seasons.

In other business, the commission will consider a proposal by WDFW to purchase 1,276 acres of land in Chelan County from the state Department of Natural Resources to conserve habitat for wildlife and provide opportunities for outdoor recreation.

The commission will also hear public comments on several new rules proposed by WDFW to meet the objective of the American with Disabilities Act, review the department’s role in killer whale recovery, and discuss progress in recruiting a new director for the department.

A complete agenda is available at: