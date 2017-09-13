Meeting on Aberdeen’s plan for Main Street accreditation planned

As the Aberdeen Revitalization Movement continues their plan to become a Main Street Community, they are holding a meeting to speak to residents and the business community impacted.

On Tuesday, September 19th, ARM will present their plan to the public.

Bette Worth joined KXRO on Live@9 to speak about the meeting.

Gary Jones, president of ARM, will be at the meeting to provide a look at Main Street and how it could assist in revitalizing the downtown and business districts.

“It is a comprehensive strategy that addresses the variety of issues and problems that challenge traditional commercial districts.” said ARM.

Bette told KXRO that even when they do achieve the Main Street designation, the basis of ARM will remain.

In August, the City of Aberdeen approved $60,000 a year in funding for the next 3 years to assist the local community group as they continue their goal to achieve the status.

ARM had originally planned to submit their application for accreditation to the Washington Main Street Program this year, although they say that they plan to apply in the fall of 2018.

The meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 19th starting at 6pm at the D&R Event Center.