Medical event leads to accident south of Aberdeen
May 25, 2017 @ 8:11 AM

A medical event led to an accident yesterday afternoon.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 61 year old Aberdeen man was heading south about seven miles south of Aberdeen on SR 105 yesterday at about 2:40pm when he suffered a medical emergency.

They say the man lost consciousness and his 2006 Dodge Ram drifted to the right, struck the guard rail, and left the road.

The truck went down a 40 foot embankment and struck a tree.

The man was transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for his injuries and the State Patrol says there were no charges for the incident.

