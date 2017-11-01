McCleary School among list of $1 million going to STEM programs

The McCleary School District will be receiving $10,000 to extend their STEM classes, while the district covering Grays Harbor will see an additional $34,000.

Schools across the state will split almost $1 million in grants for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education.

According to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction, these funds were awarded as a way to specifically improve access to computer science and related educational programs in Washington.

The grants allow districts, schools, and nonprofits to:

train teachers;

provide and upgrade technology; and

expand access to girls, students from underrepresented populations, and communities who have historically been underserved.

“More students and educators will have access to cutting-edge technology with this funding,” said Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal. “This investment is key to our vision of supporting all students, including those who have historically not been as involved in computer science education as some of their peers. These kids will now have the tools needed to engage with the industries of the future—many of which are based right here, in Washington state. Congratulations to the grantees.”

The Washington State Legislature made $1 million available for computer science education grant funding through OSPI in 2017.

State grant funds must be matched equally by private sources, which will serve as a way to effectivly double the total grant amounts.

Washington’s Computer Science K–12 Learning Standards must be used in the implementation of the projects.

These standards ensure that historically underrepresented groups, girls, students who are low-income, and students of color, are given an opportunity to engage in computer science.

This year’s grants were awarded to the following:

Academy for Precision Learning $61,000 Auburn School District 35,000 Cascade School District 17,500 Chehalis School District 19,000 Colfax High School 5,000 Eatonville School District 40,000 Edmonds School District 59,000 ESD 101 190,000 ESD 112 22,000 ESD 113 34,000 ESD 121 98,000 Gates Secondary School 5,400 Lake Chelan School District 45,000 McCleary School District 10,000 Nespelem School District 17,500 Ocosta School District 2,000 Peninsula School District 78,000 Snoqualmie Valley School District 56,000 Tacoma School District 33,000 TechBridge Girls 49,000 Vancouver School District 5,000 Wahkiakum School District 24,000 Walla Walla School District 40,000 Washington High School 5,400 WSU-Tri-Cities 49,000

