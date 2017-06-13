May Restaurant Inspection violations released

Multiple local businesses were docked during health inspections by the county last month.

Kristina Hollatz with the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released the inspection results to KXRO and 16 local eateries received marks for health violations.

In Aberdeen Jack in the Box was cited with 25 red points and 13 blue points after a complaint inspection.

Both the Central Park 711 and the Grays Harbor Country Club received 25 red points and the country club was also docked 5 blue points.

The IGA in Ocean Shores was also marked for 25 red points.

In Hoquiam, Casa Mia was cited for 40 red points and 3 blue points for the most violations in last month’s inspections.

Grays Harbor County

Environmental Health Division

End of Month Report

For Inspections Conducted Between 5/1/2017 and 5/31/2017

Business Area Reason For Inspection Red Points Blue Points CORTESE’S ITALIAN RISTORANTE ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 DAIRY QUEEN-SIMPSON AVE ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 JACK IN THE BOX #8421 ABERDEEN Complaint 25 13 LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE-IN ABERDEEN Routine 5 5 SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE ABERDEEN Routine 5 5 TINDERBOX COFFEE ROASTERS ABERDEEN Routine 0 0 7-ELEVEN 22762G (CENTRAL PARK) CENTRAL PARK Routine 25 0 G.H. COUNTRY CLUB CENTRAL PARK Routine 25 5 OLYMPIC CHEVRON CENTRAL PARK Routine 10 5 GREEN LANTERN PUB INC COPALIS BEACH Routine 0 0 CHEEMA MARKET & SINGH PIZZA LLC EAST CO Reinspection 0 0 GRAY GOAT BAR & GRILL EAST CO Pre-Opening 0 0 CASA MIA* HOQUIAM Routine 40 3 CONSISTENT CUPS ESPRESSO 2 HOQUIAM Routine 0 0 FARMER’S MARKET – G.H. HOQUIAM Routine 0 0 NANCY’S BAKERY, INC. HOQUIAM Routine 0 0 SIMPSON AVE GRILL HOQUIAM Routine 0 5 WELCOME INN TAVERN HOQUIAM Routine 0 0 BRADY FOOD MART MONTESANO Routine 0 5 M & TK INC – SHORT STOP MONTESANO Routine 10 5 OISHI TERIYAKI MONTESANO Routine 15 5 SPIN AND GO ESPRESSO & MORE MONTESANO Pre-Opening 0 0 MIKE’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & MARKET OCEAN SHORES Illness Complaint 10 5 MOBY DICKS OCEAN SHORES Reinspection 10 0 OCEAN SHORES IGA OCEAN SHORES Routine 25 0 AMANDA PARK MERCANTILE QUINAULT Routine 0 0 RED VELVET BAKERY…BY THE SEA SEABROOK Routine 5 13 SUBLIME JUICE BAR INC. SEABROOK Routine 15 0 BAY WEST EMPORIUM WESTPORT Routine 0 0 EL RANCHO (WESTPORT) WESTPORT Reinspection 0 0 MIDTOWN DELI & GROCERY WESTPORT Routine 0 0

*Casa Mia Hoquiam posted on their official Facebook page, addressing the points against them.