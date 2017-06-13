May Restaurant Inspection violations released

Multiple local businesses were docked during health inspections by the county last month.
Kristina Hollatz with the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division released the inspection results to KXRO and 16 local eateries received marks for health violations.
In Aberdeen Jack in the Box was cited with 25 red points and 13 blue points after a complaint inspection.
Both the Central Park 711 and the Grays Harbor Country Club received 25 red points and the country club was also docked 5 blue points.
The IGA in Ocean Shores was also marked for 25 red points.
In Hoquiam, Casa Mia was cited for 40 red points and 3 blue points for the most violations in last month’s inspections.
Grays Harbor County
Environmental Health Division
End of Month Report
For Inspections Conducted Between 5/1/2017 and 5/31/2017
|Business
|Area
|Reason For Inspection
|Red Points
|Blue Points
|CORTESE’S ITALIAN RISTORANTE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|DAIRY QUEEN-SIMPSON AVE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|JACK IN THE BOX #8421
|ABERDEEN
|Complaint
|25
|13
|LIGHTHOUSE DRIVE-IN
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|5
|5
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|5
|5
|TINDERBOX COFFEE ROASTERS
|ABERDEEN
|Routine
|0
|0
|7-ELEVEN 22762G (CENTRAL PARK)
|CENTRAL PARK
|Routine
|25
|0
|G.H. COUNTRY CLUB
|CENTRAL PARK
|Routine
|25
|5
|OLYMPIC CHEVRON
|CENTRAL PARK
|Routine
|10
|5
|GREEN LANTERN PUB INC
|COPALIS BEACH
|Routine
|0
|0
|CHEEMA MARKET & SINGH PIZZA LLC
|EAST CO
|Reinspection
|0
|0
|GRAY GOAT BAR & GRILL
|EAST CO
|Pre-Opening
|0
|0
|CASA MIA*
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|40
|3
|CONSISTENT CUPS ESPRESSO 2
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|0
|0
|FARMER’S MARKET – G.H.
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|0
|0
|NANCY’S BAKERY, INC.
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|0
|0
|SIMPSON AVE GRILL
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|0
|5
|WELCOME INN TAVERN
|HOQUIAM
|Routine
|0
|0
|BRADY FOOD MART
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|0
|5
|M & TK INC – SHORT STOP
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|10
|5
|OISHI TERIYAKI
|MONTESANO
|Routine
|15
|5
|SPIN AND GO ESPRESSO & MORE
|MONTESANO
|Pre-Opening
|0
|0
|MIKE’S SEAFOOD RESTAURANT & MARKET
|OCEAN SHORES
|Illness Complaint
|10
|5
|MOBY DICKS
|OCEAN SHORES
|Reinspection
|10
|0
|OCEAN SHORES IGA
|OCEAN SHORES
|Routine
|25
|0
|AMANDA PARK MERCANTILE
|QUINAULT
|Routine
|0
|0
|RED VELVET BAKERY…BY THE SEA
|SEABROOK
|Routine
|5
|13
|SUBLIME JUICE BAR INC.
|SEABROOK
|Routine
|15
|0
|BAY WEST EMPORIUM
|WESTPORT
|Routine
|0
|0
|EL RANCHO (WESTPORT)
|WESTPORT
|Reinspection
|0
|0
|MIDTOWN DELI & GROCERY
|WESTPORT
|Routine
|0
|0
*Casa Mia Hoquiam posted on their official Facebook page, addressing the points against them.