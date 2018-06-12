May health inspections released

Local businesses were cited during health inspections in May.

The Grays Harbor Environmental Health Division tells KXRO that of the 22 businesses that were inspected 8 received at least some infractions.

In McCleary, Sam’s Food Mart was cited for 25 red points, Rain Country Restaurant had 15 red, and the Cheema Market & Singh Pizza had 2 red.

Aberdeen’s Mia-C Cafe received 15 red and 8 blue points and the Hoquiam Swanson’s Grocery had 10 red and 5 blue.

The Morning Glory Hotel, Resort & Suites in Ocean Shores was also cited for 10 red points.

Two businesses, Dashmesh Petrolium 13 Inc. in Aberdeen and the Hoquiam Swanson’s Deli, were cited with only blue points.

The health division says red violations are food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to food borne illnesses and blue violations are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a food borne illness.