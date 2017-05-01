On May 15, Filing Week brings 100+ local public offices open

By KXRO News
|
May 1, 12:32 PM

120 offices will be open throughout Grays Harbor for candidates this month.

Filing Week begins May 15 and runs through May 19 for any resident looking to hold public office.

Included in the offices open for filing are; Grays Harbor County, the Port of Grays Harbor, Public Hospital Districts, cities, fire departments, school boards, and various positions around the area.

Highlighting the open offices will be the unexpired term of Grays Harbor County Treasurer. In November, Ken Albert was chosen to replace the retiring Ron Strabbing. Albert will be filing to fill the 1 year unexpired term. He would need to file again next May to retain the job.

Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Jack Thompson is once again up for election. According to the Port, Thompson has served in the role since 1994.

Aberdeen and Hoquiam will both feature 6 positions open on their City Councils, with 1 seat from each ward. They are joined by positions in Cosmopolis, Elma, McCleary, Montesano, Oakville, Ocean Shores, and Westport.

Residents will have a chance to move either Public Hospital District forward by filing for one of the local seats open, with 1 in East County and 3 for Hospital District #2.

44 seats for local School Boards and 22 local Fire District Commissioner seats are up for election in 2017, spreading throughout Grays Harbor.

Also featured this year are all 5 positions on the South Beach Parks and Recreation District, all 3 seats on Cemetery District 1 in Quinault, and positions on Water Districts 1 in Grayland, 2 in Central Park, and 8 in Neilton.

Anyone who is interested in filing for office, but will not be in the area at the time, can mail their information and filing fee to the Grays Harbor Auditor’s Office starting this week.

Lorie Ochmann

Elections Administrator
100 W Broadway Suite 2
Montesano, WA 98563

Candidates

Offices Up for Election/Fees

Filing for Office

Voting Precincts

 

Open for Election

120 Offices Open

Office (Term) Incumbent File With Filing Fee Filing
Grays Harbor – ALL Grays Harbor
Treasurer

(1-year unexpired term, Partisan)

 Ken Albert Grays Harbor 776.53
Port District Grays Harbor
Commissioner 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Jack Thompson Grays Harbor 76.20
Hospital District 1 Grays Harbor
Hospital 1 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Chad E. Searls Grays Harbor 0.00
Hospital District 2 Grays Harbor
Hospital 2 Commissioner District 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Maryann Welch Grays Harbor 0.00
Hospital 2 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Robert Torgerson Grays Harbor 0.00
Hospital 2 Position 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Pete Scroggs Grays Harbor 0.00
Aberdeen Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Tawni Andrews Grays Harbor 46.74 Yes
Aberdeen Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Alice Phelps Grays Harbor 46.74
Aberdeen Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Tim Alstrom Grays Harbor 46.74
Aberdeen Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor
Position 7

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Karen Rowe Grays Harbor 46.74 Yes
Aberdeen Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 10

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Alan Richrod Grays Harbor 46.74
Aberdeen Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 11

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Denny Lawrence Grays Harbor 46.74
City of Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Debra Moran Grays Harbor 18.00
Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Jonathan Fischer Grays Harbor 18.00
City of Elma Grays Harbor
Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Pat Miller Grays Harbor 10.00
Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 David Blackett Grays Harbor 10.00
Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Tom Boling Grays Harbor 10.00
Hoquiam Council Ward 1 Grays Harbor
Position 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 John Pelligrini Grays Harbor 31.20
Hoquiam Council Ward 2 Grays Harbor
Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Richard R Pennant Grays Harbor 31.20
Hoquiam Council Ward 3 Grays Harbor
Position 6

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Bill Nelson Grays Harbor 31.20
Hoquiam Council Ward 4 Grays Harbor
Position 7

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Gregory Grun Grays Harbor 31.20
Hoquiam Council Ward 5 Grays Harbor
Position 10

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Denise Anderson Grays Harbor 31.20
Hoquiam Council Ward 6 Grays Harbor
Position 12

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Angela Forkum Grays Harbor 31.20
City of McCleary Grays Harbor
Mayor

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Brent Schiller Grays Harbor 36.00
Position 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Dustin Richey Grays Harbor 12.00
Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Lawrence Peterson Grays Harbor 12.00
Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Ben Blankenship Grays Harbor 12.00
Position 5

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Pam Ator Grays Harbor 12.00
City of Montesano Grays Harbor
Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Chris Hutchings Grays Harbor 24.00
Position 2

(2-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Ian Cope Grays Harbor 24.00
Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Antony Chung Grays Harbor 24.00
Position 6

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Tyler Trimble Grays Harbor 24.00
City of Oakville Grays Harbor
Mayor

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Thomas Sims Grays Harbor 14.25
Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Allan Palmerson Grays Harbor 10.00
Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Angelo M Cilluffo Grays Harbor 10.00
Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 John Ruymann Grays Harbor 10.00
City of Ocean Shores Grays Harbor
Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 John Lynn Grays Harbor 42.00
Position 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Lisa Griebel Grays Harbor 42.00
Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Jackie S Farra Grays Harbor 42.00
Position 7

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Gordon H Broadbent Grays Harbor 42.00
City of Westport Grays Harbor
Position 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Melissa Huerta Grays Harbor 48.12
Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Louis Summers Grays Harbor 48.12
Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Tom Aronson Grays Harbor 48.12
Sch Dist 5 – Aberdeen Grays Harbor
School 5 Position 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Erin Farrer Grays Harbor 0.00
School 5 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Jamie Walsh Grays Harbor 0.00
School 5 Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Sandra F Bielski Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 28 – Hoquiam Grays Harbor
School 28 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Chris Eide Grays Harbor 0.00
School 28 Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Christie Goodenough Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 64 – N. Beach Grays Harbor
School 64 Director District 1

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Jeffrey Michael Wilson Grays Harbor 0.00
School 64 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Linda Poplin Grays Harbor 0.00
School 64 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Rachel Dawn Carl Grays Harbor 0.00
School 64 Director District 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Scott Sage Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 65 – McCleary Grays Harbor, Mason
School 65 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Sarah Kinney Grays Harbor 0.00
School 65 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Mark Duncan Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 66 – Montesano Grays Harbor
School 66 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Moraya Wilson Grays Harbor 0.00
School 66 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Chris Thomas Grays Harbor 0.00
School 66 Director District 4

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Tiffany Schweppe Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 68 – Elma Grays Harbor, Mason
School 68 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Larry Bridenback Grays Harbor 0.00
School 68 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Rick Gravatt Grays Harbor 0.00
School 68 Director District 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Teresa Boling Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 77 – Taholah Grays Harbor
School 77 Position 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 William Adams Grays Harbor 0.00
School 77 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Tony Kramer Grays Harbor 0.00
School 77 Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Gina V James Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 97 – Quinault Grays Harbor
School 97 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 David Christiansen Grays Harbor 0.00
School 97 Director District 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Anita Blackburn Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 99 -Cosmopolis Grays Harbor
School 99 Director District 1

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 David Palmer Grays Harbor 0.00
School 99 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Mark Collett Grays Harbor 0.00
School 99 Director District 4 (at large)

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Wayne Cotton Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 104 – Satsop Grays Harbor
School 104 Position 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Vacant Grays Harbor 0.00
School 104 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Shawna Williams Grays Harbor 0.00
School 104 Position 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Terri Carl Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 117 – Wishkah Grays Harbor
School 117 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Vacant Grays Harbor 0.00
School 117 Director District 3

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Travis Warren Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 172 – Ocosta Grays Harbor, Pacific
School 172 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Scott Jones Grays Harbor 0.00
School 172 Position 4

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Barrett Bollen Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 300 – N River Grays Harbor, Pacific
DIRECTOR POSITION 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Robert M Sholes Pacific 0.00
SCHOOL DIRECTOR POSITION 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Brian Carbaugh Pacific 0.00
DIRECTOR POSITION 5

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Bethany Mizushima Pacific 0.00
Sch Dist 79 – M Knight Grays Harbor, Mason
School Board Director District No. 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Shawn Donnelly Mason 0.00
School Board Director Position No. 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Leroy T. Valley Mason 0.00
Sch Dist 400 – Oakville Grays Harbor, Lewis
School 400 Director District 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Jennifer Tushka Grays Harbor 0.00
School 400 Director District 2

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Donnie King Grays Harbor 0.00
School 400 Director District 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Joe Reed Grays Harbor 0.00
School 400 Director District 4

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 JJ Shortman Grays Harbor 0.00
Sch Dist 61 – Rochester Grays Harbor, Lewis, Thurston
School Board Director, District No. 1

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Michael Langer Thurston 0.00
School Board Director, District No. 4

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Heather Warsaw Thurston 0.00
School Board Director, District No. 5

(4-year term, Nonpartisan)

 John Mortenson Thurston 0.00
Fire District 1 Grays Harbor
Fire 1 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Larry Curfman Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 2 Grays Harbor
Fire 2 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Adam Bigby Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 3 Grays Harbor
Fire 3 Position 2

(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Vacant Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire 3 Position 3

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Michael Bearden Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 4 Grays Harbor
Fire 4 Position 1

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Jerry Jones Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire 4 Position 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Ken Carlyle Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 5 Grays Harbor
Fire 5 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Eric Patton Grays Harbor 12.48
Fire District 6 Grays Harbor
Fire 6 Position 1

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Vacant Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 7 Grays Harbor
Fire 7 Position 2

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Darrell Haglund Grays Harbor 21.60
Fire 7 Position 3

(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Joe Fernandez Grays Harbor 21.60
Fire District 8 Grays Harbor
Fire 8 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Edward Gibbs IV Grays Harbor 10.00
Fire District 10 Grays Harbor
Fire 10 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Mike Toy Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 11 Grays Harbor
Fire 11 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 David McLellan Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 12 Grays Harbor
Fire 12 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Jerry Banks Grays Harbor 0.00
FIRE MASON 12 Grays Harbor, Mason
Fire Commissioner Position No. 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Nicholas Jones Mason 0.00
Fire District 14 Grays Harbor
Fire 14 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Ed McNett Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 15 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Fire 15 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Jeff Schreck Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire 15 Postion 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Jessica Nelson Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire 15 Position 3

(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Gerald Mertl Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 16 Grays Harbor
Fire 16 Position 2

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Caroline Perry Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire 16 Position 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Greg Mills Grays Harbor 0.00
Fire District 17 Grays Harbor
Fire 17 Position 1

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Karen Amsbury Grays Harbor 0.00
Park District 1 Grays Harbor, Pacific
Parks Position 1

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Keith Zelepuza Grays Harbor 10.00
Parks Position 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Tom Jensen Grays Harbor 10.00
Parks Position 3

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Steve Hargis Grays Harbor 10.00
Parks Position 4

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Kristine Torset Grays Harbor 10.00
Parks Position 5

(4-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Carolyn Barker Grays Harbor 10.00
Cemetery District 1 Grays Harbor
Commissioner 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 David Lutz Grays Harbor 10.00
Commissioner 2

(2-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 Bruce Lutz Grays Harbor 10.00
Commissioner 3

(4-year unexpired term, Nonpartisan)

 David Hughes Grays Harbor 10.00
Water District 1 Grays Harbor
Water 1 Position 1

(6-year short and full term, Nonpartisan)

 Craig Pagel Grays Harbor 0.00
Water District 2 Grays Harbor
Water 2 Position 2

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Tom Epperson Grays Harbor 0.00
Water District 8 Grays Harbor
Water 8 Position 1

(6-year term, Nonpartisan)

 Les Miller Grays Harbor 0.00

 

Related Content

Quinault Indian Nation continue discussion on loca...
Meeting for Wishkah Road residents to learn about ...
No injuries in Westport home fire kept to area und...
Overstock.com announces ribbon cutting in Elma
Gateway Center plans are the focus of upcoming for...
What do you want Ocean Shores sidewalks to look li...
Comments