On May 15, Filing Week brings 100+ local public offices open

120 offices will be open throughout Grays Harbor for candidates this month.

Filing Week begins May 15 and runs through May 19 for any resident looking to hold public office.

Included in the offices open for filing are; Grays Harbor County, the Port of Grays Harbor, Public Hospital Districts, cities, fire departments, school boards, and various positions around the area.

Highlighting the open offices will be the unexpired term of Grays Harbor County Treasurer. In November, Ken Albert was chosen to replace the retiring Ron Strabbing. Albert will be filing to fill the 1 year unexpired term. He would need to file again next May to retain the job.

Port of Grays Harbor Commissioner Jack Thompson is once again up for election. According to the Port, Thompson has served in the role since 1994.

Aberdeen and Hoquiam will both feature 6 positions open on their City Councils, with 1 seat from each ward. They are joined by positions in Cosmopolis, Elma, McCleary, Montesano, Oakville, Ocean Shores, and Westport.

Residents will have a chance to move either Public Hospital District forward by filing for one of the local seats open, with 1 in East County and 3 for Hospital District #2.

44 seats for local School Boards and 22 local Fire District Commissioner seats are up for election in 2017, spreading throughout Grays Harbor.

Also featured this year are all 5 positions on the South Beach Parks and Recreation District, all 3 seats on Cemetery District 1 in Quinault, and positions on Water Districts 1 in Grayland, 2 in Central Park, and 8 in Neilton.

Anyone who is interested in filing for office, but will not be in the area at the time, can mail their information and filing fee to the Grays Harbor Auditor’s Office starting this week.

Lorie Ochmann

Elections Administrator

100 W Broadway Suite 2

Montesano, WA 98563

