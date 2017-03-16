Mariners starters star in World Baseball Classic match-up

USA got a big win in the World Baseball Classic in a game that featured two Seattle Mariners pitchers.

Felix Hernandez got the start for Venezuela and Drew Smyly got the start for the US.

Both of them pitched well as King Felix threw 5 scoreless innings giving up just three hits and striking out 3.

Smyly was the real story for the game as the Mariners projected number 4 starter went 4 and two thirds innings giving up just one unearned run and striking out 8.

The US was down until the eighth inning when they scored 3 runs to get the 4 to 2 win.