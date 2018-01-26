Mariners Rooter Bus

The KXRO Mariner Rooter Bus is back!

Reserve your seat today for the exciting Season Opener Weekend game as the Seattle Mariners host the Cleveland Indians on Saturday, March 31 2018.

$65 gets you a ticket that includes round trip transportation, snacks, games and view level seats at Safeco Field.

Space is limited call (360) 533-1320 to reserve your seat.today.

The KXRO Mariner Rooter Bus brought you to by Anchor Bank, Premier Realty Olympic Peninsula and locally owned Domino’s Pizza.

For more information, call (360) 533-1320