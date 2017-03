The Seattle Mariners got the win 7 – 6 over the Chicago White Sox yesterday in Spring Training action.

James Paxton got the win as he went four innings, giving up one run on three hits.

The Mariners were led offensively by newcomer Mitch Haniger, who was 3 for 4 with a single, double, and a triple, and Tyler Smith who had 4 RBI including a 3 run homer.