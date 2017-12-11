More marijuana seized in Aberdeen

More marijuana has been seized by authorities.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on December 7th they served a search warrant in the 800 block of Stewart St. in Aberdeen.

The search warrant was conducted as part of the ongoing investigation into illegal marijuana operations in the area.

According to Aberdeen Police, three men were taken into custody without incident and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

Over 700 marijuana plants were seized during the search.

The Aberdeen Police Department would like to remind the public that these residences can be hazardous and to report any suspicious locations to your local law enforcement agency.