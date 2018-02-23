Marijuana goes up in smoke in East County

A fire burned a marijuana grow on Thursday.

According to Grays Harbor Fire District #1 in Oakville, they responded to a fire at a marijuana grow facility.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

In a release, they say that a 2800 sq ft facility was destroyed by flames, but 4 other buildings on the grounds were saved by firefighters.

Crews from Grays Harbor Fire District #5 and Riverside Fire in Centralia assisted in the response.

Fire #1 thanked the other agencies, saying “Without the wonderful help of our surrounding fire departments, it would of been hard as we had the snow and ice to deal with!”

There are 38 legal grow operations within Grays Harbor, 2 within Oakville.