March health inspections released

The health inspections for March have been released and multiple Grays Harbor businesses were cited for violations.

Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Specialist Kristina Hollatz tells KXRO that 20 of the 40 eateries inspected received some sort of violation with 15 of those getting the more serious red point citations.

Front Street Market in Seabrook received the most marks in the March inspections getting 35 red points and 10 blue.

La Fonda and Amore in Aberdeen were docked 25 red points to go along with blue points as well.

In East County, Slates Corner was marked for 20 red points, as was Woodlawn Grocery in Hoquiam, Lucky Dragon in Ocean Shores, and Frontager’s Pizza Company in Seabrook.

For the entire list of inspections click on the link below.

March Inspections