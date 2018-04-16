March food inspections hit numerous businesses

The March inspections by the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division on local food establishments have been released.
The monthly checks by health department workers scored local restaurants, grocery and convenience stores with scores of either red or blue violations.
From the Grays Harbor County website:
“Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:
- controlling temperature, such as cooking meats to the right temperature to kill food borne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough
- cooling food properly, washing hands, and using utensils instead of bare hands on “ready to eat” food
- storing food
- serving practices
“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.
Each violation has a numerical value based on its risk of foodborne illness. Therefore, there are more points given for red critical violations than for blue violations. Whenever possible, violations found during the inspection are corrected immediately. Red critical items found during the inspection must be corrected immediately. Examples would be re-heating a food to 165° F, putting it into the refrigerator or discarding the food.
Topping the list in March was Best Western Plus in Aberdeen on a routine inspection, receiving 50 red and 10 blue points as violations on a routine inspection.
In other higher point earners for March, The Beehive in Montesano saw 40 red and 12 blue points, John’s River Lodge received with 40 red points, Bennett’s Fish Shack in Ocean Shores were cited for 25 red points, and La Salvadorena in Aberdeen received 20 red and 15 blue, all on routine inspections.
Numerous other businesses were cited around Grays Harbor.
In their pre-opening inspections, ‘Deen Dogs, Sgt. Brand’s BBQ, Bethel Mart, and Sandy Bottoms Coffee all received clean reports.
Miller House Catering went from 35 red points in February to zero points last month.
Denny’s, who received 40 red and 7 blue points in February received only 2 blue points on reinspection.
Thriftway in Montesano went from 30 red and 5 blue in February, to 10 red in March.
According to the Pacific County Department of Community Development, NO Pacific County food establishments were cited with violations in February or March.
We have a complete list of the March Inspections at KXRO.com
|GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY
|Environmental Health Division
|For Inspections Made Between 3/1/2018 and 3/31/2018
|Business
|Inspection Reason
|Area
|Red Points
|Blue Points
|‘DEEN DOGS
|Pre-Opening
|ABERDEEN
|0
|0
|A HARBOR VIEW B&B
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|0
|0
|BEST WESTERN PLUS ABERDEEN
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|50
|10
|BURGER KING #2694 – ABERDEEN
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|0
|13
|CORONA’S GRIND HOUSE
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|0
|0
|DENNY’S
|Reinspection
|ABERDEEN
|0
|2
|LA SALVADORENA LLC
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|20
|15
|LAS CABANAS
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|15
|0
|LIBERTY STORE, THE
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|0
|7
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE
|Compliance
|ABERDEEN
|15
|11
|SGT. BRAND’S BBQ
|Pre-Opening
|ABERDEEN
|0
|0
|THEATER, THE
|Compliance
|ABERDEEN
|15
|5
|THEATER, THE
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|15
|0
|THOMPSON’S GROCERY
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|0
|0
|TOWN MINI MART & DELI
|Routine
|ABERDEEN
|10
|10
|DEL CRIS GROCERY & DELI
|Routine
|EAST CO
|10
|0
|ELMA LANES
|Complaint
|EAST CO
|5
|8
|MILLER HOUSE CATERING
|Reinspection
|EAST CO
|0
|0
|BETHEL MART
|Pre-Opening
|HOQUIAM
|0
|0
|CAPPY RICKS BLACK PEARL TAVERN
|Routine
|HOQUIAM
|0
|0
|BEEHIVE RESTAURANT
|Routine
|MONTESANO
|40
|12
|MONTESANO QUICK STOP
|Routine
|MONTESANO
|0
|0
|THE FISHIN HOLE
|Routine
|MONTESANO
|0
|0
|THRIFTWAY-PICK RITE GROCERY
|Routine
|MONTESANO
|10
|0
|COPALIS CROSSING TEXACO
|Routine
|NORTH CO
|0
|0
|BENNETT’S FISH SHACK O.S.
|Routine
|OCEAN SHORES
|25
|0
|OCEAN BEACH ROASTERS
|Routine
|OCEAN SHORES
|0
|0
|OCEAN SHORES BAKERY
|Pre-Opening
|OCEAN SHORES
|0
|0
|OCEAN SHORES SHELL
|Routine
|OCEAN SHORES
|15
|0
|QUALITY INN
|Routine
|OCEAN SHORES
|5
|0
|BEACH AVENUE B & B
|Routine
|PACIFIC BEACH
|0
|0
|D & K GROCERY
|Routine
|PACIFIC BEACH
|0
|0
|SANDPIPER BEACH ESPRESSO
|Routine
|PACIFIC BEACH
|0
|0
|SURFHOUSE ESPRESSO
|Routine
|PACIFIC BEACH
|0
|0
|AMANDA PARK MERCANTILE
|Routine
|QUINAULT
|0
|5
|JOHNS RIVER LODGE
|Routine
|WESTPORT
|40
|0
|SANDY BOTTOMS COFFEE
|Pre-Opening
|WESTPORT
|0
|0
|SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE (WP)
|Compliance
|WESTPORT
|15
|0
|Pacific County
|For Inspections Made Between 3/1/2018 and 3/28/2018
|Date
|Establishment
|Violation #
|Description
|Points Repeat
|3/1/2018
|42nd Street Café
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/5/2018
|Taqueria El Jalapeno
|0
|No Violations
|0
|Pre-op
|3/5/2018
|Hungry Harbor
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/5/2018
|The LBT
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/8/2018
|Street Side Taco Ocean Park
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/8/2018
|Sid’s Supermarket
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/14/2018
|Falls Creek Retreat Center
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/14/2018
|The Local Store
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/15/2018
|Long Beach Elementary
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/15/2018
|Long Beach Early Childhood Center
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/15/2018
|Ocean Park Elementary
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/19/2018
|Riverdale Grocery
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/20/2018
|Shop on the Corner
|0
|No Violations
|0
|Pre-op
|3/20/2018
|The Pit Stop
|0
|No Violations
|0
|Pre-op
|3/26/2018
|Naselle School District
|0
|No Violations
|0
|3/28/2018
|North River School
|0
|No Violations
|0