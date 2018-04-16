March food inspections hit numerous businesses

The March inspections by the Grays Harbor County Environmental Health Division on local food establishments have been released.

The monthly checks by health department workers scored local restaurants, grocery and convenience stores with scores of either red or blue violations.

From the Grays Harbor County website:

“Red critical violations” are those food handling practices that, when not done properly, are most likely to lead to foodborne illnesses. These food handling practices include:

controlling temperature, such as cooking meats to the right temperature to kill food borne disease germs, keeping food hot enough until it is served, and keeping food cold enough

cooling food properly, washing hands, and using utensils instead of bare hands on “ready to eat” food

storing food

serving practices

“Blue violations” are primarily maintenance and sanitation issues that are not likely to be the cause of a foodborne illness.

Each violation has a numerical value based on its risk of foodborne illness. Therefore, there are more points given for red critical violations than for blue violations. Whenever possible, violations found during the inspection are corrected immediately. Red critical items found during the inspection must be corrected immediately. Examples would be re-heating a food to 165° F, putting it into the refrigerator or discarding the food.

Topping the list in March was Best Western Plus in Aberdeen on a routine inspection, receiving 50 red and 10 blue points as violations on a routine inspection.

In other higher point earners for March, The Beehive in Montesano saw 40 red and 12 blue points, John’s River Lodge received with 40 red points, Bennett’s Fish Shack in Ocean Shores were cited for 25 red points, and La Salvadorena in Aberdeen received 20 red and 15 blue, all on routine inspections.

Numerous other businesses were cited around Grays Harbor.

In their pre-opening inspections, ‘Deen Dogs, Sgt. Brand’s BBQ, Bethel Mart, and Sandy Bottoms Coffee all received clean reports.

Miller House Catering went from 35 red points in February to zero points last month.

Denny’s, who received 40 red and 7 blue points in February received only 2 blue points on reinspection.

Thriftway in Montesano went from 30 red and 5 blue in February, to 10 red in March.

According to the Pacific County Department of Community Development, NO Pacific County food establishments were cited with violations in February or March.

We have a complete list of the March Inspections at KXRO.com

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY Environmental Health Division For Inspections Made Between 3/1/2018 and 3/31/2018 Business Inspection Reason Area Red Points Blue Points ‘DEEN DOGS Pre-Opening ABERDEEN 0 0 A HARBOR VIEW B&B Routine ABERDEEN 0 0 BEST WESTERN PLUS ABERDEEN Routine ABERDEEN 50 10 BURGER KING #2694 – ABERDEEN Routine ABERDEEN 0 13 CORONA’S GRIND HOUSE Routine ABERDEEN 0 0 DENNY’S Reinspection ABERDEEN 0 2 LA SALVADORENA LLC Routine ABERDEEN 20 15 LAS CABANAS Routine ABERDEEN 15 0 LIBERTY STORE, THE Routine ABERDEEN 0 7 SCOOPS ICE CREAM & COFFEE Compliance ABERDEEN 15 11 SGT. BRAND’S BBQ Pre-Opening ABERDEEN 0 0 THEATER, THE Compliance ABERDEEN 15 5 THEATER, THE Routine ABERDEEN 15 0 THOMPSON’S GROCERY Routine ABERDEEN 0 0 TOWN MINI MART & DELI Routine ABERDEEN 10 10 DEL CRIS GROCERY & DELI Routine EAST CO 10 0 ELMA LANES Complaint EAST CO 5 8 MILLER HOUSE CATERING Reinspection EAST CO 0 0 BETHEL MART Pre-Opening HOQUIAM 0 0 CAPPY RICKS BLACK PEARL TAVERN Routine HOQUIAM 0 0 BEEHIVE RESTAURANT Routine MONTESANO 40 12 MONTESANO QUICK STOP Routine MONTESANO 0 0 THE FISHIN HOLE Routine MONTESANO 0 0 THRIFTWAY-PICK RITE GROCERY Routine MONTESANO 10 0 COPALIS CROSSING TEXACO Routine NORTH CO 0 0 BENNETT’S FISH SHACK O.S. Routine OCEAN SHORES 25 0 OCEAN BEACH ROASTERS Routine OCEAN SHORES 0 0 OCEAN SHORES BAKERY Pre-Opening OCEAN SHORES 0 0 OCEAN SHORES SHELL Routine OCEAN SHORES 15 0 QUALITY INN Routine OCEAN SHORES 5 0 BEACH AVENUE B & B Routine PACIFIC BEACH 0 0 D & K GROCERY Routine PACIFIC BEACH 0 0 SANDPIPER BEACH ESPRESSO Routine PACIFIC BEACH 0 0 SURFHOUSE ESPRESSO Routine PACIFIC BEACH 0 0 AMANDA PARK MERCANTILE Routine QUINAULT 0 5 JOHNS RIVER LODGE Routine WESTPORT 40 0 SANDY BOTTOMS COFFEE Pre-Opening WESTPORT 0 0 SCOOPS ICE CREAM AND COFFEE (WP) Compliance WESTPORT 15 0