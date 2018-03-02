March 31 deadline to apply for multiple-season hunt tags

WDFW – Deer and elk hunters have until March 31 to enter their names into the drawing for a 2018 multiple-season tag, which can greatly increase the opportunity for success in the field.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) will hold the drawing in mid-April, randomly selecting names for 8,500 multiple-season deer tags and 1,000 multiple-season elk tags.

Winners of the drawing can purchase a special tag allowing them to participate in archery, muzzleloader, and modern firearm general hunting seasons for deer or elk in 2018. Winners who purchase the multiple season elk tag can participate in general elk hunting seasons in both eastern and western Washington.

The deadline to purchase the multiple-season tag is July 31.

Winners may also choose any weapon type when applying for a special hunt permit for deer or elk.

“This is a great opportunity for hunters to extend their hunting season this fall,” said Anis Aoude, game division manager for WDFW. “The multiple season tag allows more flexibility, since winners do not need to choose one hunting method over another.”

Aoude noted that the tags can be used only during general seasons and in game management units open during a modern firearm, muzzleloader, or archery general season. For example, winners may not hunt during the muzzleloader general season in an area not open for the muzzleloader general season.

Hunters can apply only once for each species and are limited to harvesting one deer or elk.

A multiple-season application can be purchased from authorized license dealers, online at http://fishhunt.dfw.wa.gov/, or by calling 866-246-9453. The application costs $7.10 for residents and $110.50 for nonresidents.

A 2018 hunting license is not required to submit an application, but winners of the drawing must purchase one before they can purchase a multiple-season tag.

For more information, visit WDFW’s website at http://wdfw.wa.gov/, or call the Licensing Division at 360-902-2464.