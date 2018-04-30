The man who went missing near Lake Quinault has been found after he walked out of the woods.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that Brandon Brown walked out of the woods and onto South Shore Road at about 8:00am on Saturday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Brown said that he had been lost in the woods since Wednesday April 18 and he spent three days sitting by a fire hoping to be found.

After his fire went out and he was unable to get another fire started, he found a creek and spent the rest of the days following the creek down to South Shore Road.

Brown said that he did not hear or see the search helicopter that had been looking for him.

The sheriff’s office says there are conflicts with the area Brown was reported to have been last seen and the area Brown describes getting lost in.

The Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate the situation and they are trying to determine if searchers were looking in the correct area.

Sheriff Rick Scott told KXRO prior to his discovery that Brown knew the the area and was able to survive in the woods.

Family members took Brown to the hospital to be treated for exposure and he lost a considerable amount of weight since he went missing.

Brown was able to drink water from the creek and the only food he had to eat came from some mushrooms he found.