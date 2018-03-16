Man who fell in Chehalis River was stuck on the rocks for hours
By KXRO News
|
Mar 16, 2018 @ 7:02 AM

A man fell in the and sat on the rocks for hours until officers found him.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that Wednesday afternoon at about 1:00pm, two officers were responding to the area of Morrison Riverfront Park for a call.

They say that while they were driving over the bluff, one of the officers saw a subject sitting on the rocks next to the river.

After they completed their original call, the two officers walked down the Riverfront Trail and found the 32 year old man.

He told the officers that he had fallen into the river earlier that morning before 9:00am and was floating in the river until he was able to get to the rocks.

He did not know how long he had been in the river, but said he had been calling out for help for hours.

Police say he was extremely cold and unable to get himself up the rocks to the trail.

The officers called the Aberdeen Fire Department to assist as the man stated that he thought he had hypothermia and was unable to move.

When the fire department arrived, they were able to get the man up from the rocks and onto a gurney.

He was treated by paramedics for hypothermia and transported to the hospital.

RELATED CONTENT

Almost $3.5 million coming to Grays Harbor/Pacific County projects Road work at Grays Harbor/Pacific County line will bring closures North Beach school staff votes No Confidence in superintendent and files complaint Grays Harbor Community Hospital cuts coming, & will be effective immediately Vacancy on Hoquiam City Council in Ward 6 Student threat taken seriously at South Bend High School
Comments