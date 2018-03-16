Man who fell in Chehalis River was stuck on the rocks for hours

A man fell in the Chehalis River and sat on the rocks for hours until officers found him.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that Wednesday afternoon at about 1:00pm, two officers were responding to the area of Morrison Riverfront Park for a call.

They say that while they were driving over the bluff, one of the officers saw a subject sitting on the rocks next to the river.

After they completed their original call, the two officers walked down the Riverfront Trail and found the 32 year old man.

He told the officers that he had fallen into the river earlier that morning before 9:00am and was floating in the river until he was able to get to the rocks.

He did not know how long he had been in the river, but said he had been calling out for help for hours.

Police say he was extremely cold and unable to get himself up the rocks to the trail.

The officers called the Aberdeen Fire Department to assist as the man stated that he thought he had hypothermia and was unable to move.

When the fire department arrived, they were able to get the man up from the rocks and onto a gurney.

He was treated by paramedics for hypothermia and transported to the hospital.