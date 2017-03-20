A man wearing a wig tried to rob an Aberdeen business

A man in a mask and wearing a wig tried to steal from an Aberdeen business.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Sunday officers were sent to a combative man at Game Freaks in Aberdeen, who had attempted to steal from the store.

According to Police the suspect was being held on the ground by store employees when officers arrived and took him into custody.

They say the man, wearing a blonde wig, a camouflage hat, and black half-face neoprene ski mask, entered the business, got a long board and ran out the front door with employees chasing him.

They caught him just outside the store and the 24 year old Aberdeen resident tried to hit an employee.

Two employees were able to subdue the man and hold him until the police arrived.

Video surveillance from inside the store also confirmed the employees’ story.

Police say the man claimed that he was being followed and that was why he was wearing the disguise.

He was arrested on robbery charges.