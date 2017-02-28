Man wearing not much more than Santa hat and socks arrested

A man wearing a Santa hat and not much else was arrested in Aberdeen.

Aberdeen Officers were called to a report of a naked male in the 400 block of W. Cushing Street in Aberdeen.

When officers arrived, they saw numerous residents waving them towards the suspect.

According to APD, the 42 year old man was naked from the waist down. He was wearing a coat, Santa Clause hat, and a pair of socks.

The suspect reportedly had a towel in his hand and was told to cover himself up when contacted by officers and children were present.

Police say that the man was told that he was under arrest for disorderly conduct, and while being searched, officers found a steak knife in a pocket of his coat.

Officers say that when he was asked why he was naked, the 42 year old did not have “a coherent answer and appeared to be under the influence of an impairing drug”.

The man was cited for disorderly conduct, indecent exposure, and “furtively carrying a dangerous weapon”.

