Man tries to trade marijuana for EBT funds; fails

Despite being legal, and put into edibles, you can’t trade marijuana for an EBT card.

The Department of Social and Health Services’ Office of Fraud and Accountability reports that they saw a post on Craigslist offering to trade “great organic” marijuana “for EBT vehicles electronics” (sic).

The investigators notified law enforcement, which set up an exchange, arresting the 28 year old Washington man, who was on work-release from prison at the time, on two felony charges: unlawful delivery of a controlled substance and food benefit trafficking.

“As social media evolves, fraudsters do too,” Office of Fraud and Accountability Senior Director Steve Lowe said. “It is so important that we keep up with them to ensure that taxpayer dollars are protected. This should send a message to potential traffickers that they will be caught.”

Officials say that Washington is a national leader in finding individuals using social media to commit benefits fraud, receiving a $750,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture in 2014 to hire additional investigators and carry out online sting operations.

Food benefits fraud costs Washington taxpayers an estimated $11 million a year.