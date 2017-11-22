Man suspected in burning mother’s Aberdeen home twice

An Aberdeen man is suspected in 2 fires at a home belong to his mother.

The Aberdeen Police Department issued a release saying that they first responded to a “suspicious” fire in the 900 block of Thornton Street in June of this year.

The owner of the home was not injured in the fire at the time.

According to APD, the woman suspected that her son was the one who set the fire. She told Police that the man did not live at the home at the time, but had came to drop off laundry on a regular basis.

She advised authorities that her son was mentally ill.

Again on October 16, fire and police returned to the home as it burned to the ground.

Police believe that the man was involved in the fire once again.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of Arson in the First Degree and is currently being held in the Grays Harbor County Jail.