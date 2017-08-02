Man on moped leads police on chase

A Pacific County man was arrested after attempting to elude a Sheriff’s Deputy on a moped

The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that a Deputy noticed a man riding a moped, and that the registration on the bike was expired.

When the deputy turned on his lights to issue a citation, the moped sped off, taking “several side streets” as he fled.

As the rider went through a residential neighborhood, the deputy saw the man turn into a yard, continuing on foot.

A resident pointed out that the man ran into a wooded area nearby, where the man was found and placed under arrest.

During the arrest, the deputy discovered that the license plate on the moped had been switched or altered from another moped and the license tag was from the state of Oregon

The 34 year old Ocean Park man had outstanding warrants, and was taken to the Pacific County Jail where he is being held on 25,000 bail.