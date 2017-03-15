Man with “mental issues” punches MMA fighter; gets punched back and arrested

A man in Aberdeen picked a fight with an MMA fighter.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Monday night just before 9pm, a 28 year old Aberdeen man tried to throw a fire extinguisher through the front window of Morningstar Karate.

APD says that when officers arrived, citizens were holding the suspect down and the man was bleeding from his face and nose.

Witnesses told police that the man threw the fire extinguisher, and when it bounced off the window, the class went outside. The man then punched a 24 year old Hoquiam student, who is also an MMA fighter, in the face.

According to the report, the student defended himself and hit the suspect with “2 or 3 quick well placed punches” and the man fell to the ground where witnesses held him for police.

APD says that the Hoquiam student reported that the punch “hadn’t affected him”.

The Aberdeen man was booked for Disorderly Conduct. Officers say that a mental health professional was called when the man declined medical assistance, but he reported having “mental issues” and was hearing voices.