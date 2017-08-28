Man lying in highway killed when hit by car

A man lying in the highway was killed after being hit by a car near Montesano.

The Washington State Patrol tells KXRO that a 55 year old Aberdeen woman was heading west on SR 12 about 4 miles east of Montesano on Friday night just before 11:00pm in a 2016 Land Rover when she noticed a car parked on the shoulder.

The Aberdeen woman began to change lanes when her car hit a 38 year old Dear Park man who was lying in the highway.

The State Patrol says the man, who was identified as Sergey Y Sokolov, died at the scene.

They say his next of kin has been notified.

Neither the Aberdeen woman who was driving nor her passenger were injured.

The report states that the highway was blocked for over 6 and half hours and the accident is under investigation.