Man on Harley hits deer in Pacific County

A man on a Harley hit a deer and was sent to the hospital.

The Washington State Patrol reported that a 63 year old Spout Spring, Virginia man was riding a 2007 Harley Davidson just north of Raymond on State Route 105 on Sunday morning, around 9:30am when the accident occurred.

WSP says that the man was driving south, heading into Raymond, when a deer ran into the road. When the Harley struck the deer, the man was ejected.

The 63 year old man was taken to Willapa Harbor Hospital for his injuries. An accident report says that the man was wearing his helmet. An update on his condition is not known at this time.

The road was blocked for approximately 45 minutes.