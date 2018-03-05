Man found dead after Raymond fire

A man died on Sunday in a Raymond house fire.

The Raymond Fire Department says that they were called just before midnight on Sunday to a structure fire on at 623 Duryea Street.

Fire crews arrived to find the single family home fully involved, with flames threatening the home next door.

Raymond Fire says that they were told that a man may still be inside.

Crews were able to knock the fire down and began to search the home, finding the man inside.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

There were no other fatalities or injuries.

An investigation for the cause is being conducted by the Pacific County Fire Investigation Team, led by the Raymond Police Department and the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office.