Man flees the scene after accident involving semi

A semi went off the road and the driver fled on foot, blocking Highway 101 for almost 10 hours in Pacific County.

According to the Washington State Patrol, around 10am on Saturday morning, it appears that a 57 year old Tacoma truck driver was heading north on Highway 101 outside of South Bend.

As the man drove his 2012 Freightliner and trailer, he is believed to have been going too fast and lost control on a curve.

When the man went over the center line, he overcorrected and went off the road.

The truck went into the shoulder, rolling onto its side and blocking the northbound lane.

According to WSP, the driver fled the scene before police arrived.

It’s not known if the man was impaired or injured.

The road was blocked for over 9.5 hours.