Man who died working at Sierra Pacific identified

41 year old Andrew Ward of Elma(CORRECTED) has been identified as the man who died on Saturday morning at the Sierra Pacific mill.

According to the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, who identified Ward, deputies were called to Junction City after the worker had fallen 20 feet from an elevated platform.

By the time deputies arrived, Ward had died from his injuries.

Lisa Perry, Community Relations for Sierra Pacific Industries told KXRO that they issue their “deepest condolences to the family” following the accident.

The Sheriff’s Office said in a release,

“The fall and subsequent death appear to be a very tragic workplace accident. Our sincere condolences to the Ward family.”

The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries is currently conducting an investigation into the accident.