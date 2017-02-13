Man with child in car prepares for heroin use in front of Officer

Late last week, Hoquiam Animal Control Officer Tom Taylor approached a silver car parked on the wrong side of the street next to a convenience store.

As Officer Taylor walked up to the car, he saw a 28-year old Hoquiam man sitting behind the wheel.

According to Taylor, the man apparently did not notice the officer approach as he was “concentrating all his attention on a metal spoon in his hand with a small plastic baggie of what appeared to be black tar heroin”.

Hoquiam Police say that the man was startled by the officer and attempted to hide the items while Officer Taylor called for a Patrol unit to respond.

Officers took the man into custody for the felony drug violation and recovered numerous items of drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

In the backseat of the car with the man was his one year old son. The report was also sent to Child Protective Services.