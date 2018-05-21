Man arrested with air rifle; police warn of similarities to full firearm

Aberdeen Police say that they searched for a man with a gun in Downtown Aberdeen and were able to avoid a dangerous situation.

Officers say that they heard crashing and voices in an alleyway near Revival of Grays Harbor, and when they walked into the alley they saw four people standing/sitting, and one one person had a rifle.

When they identified themselves, 2 people raised their hands and 2 others fled inside a building, including the person with the gun.

Additional officers from Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s Office, Hoquiam & Cosmopolis Police Departments arrived and a search of the building found the suspect and the weapon, which was discovered to be a pellet rifle.

The suspect was arrested and booked into jail.

APD reminds residents that it is unlawful to use air guns within city limits when it is pointed or shot at another person or their property.

They say that the incident could have turned out much differently as many air guns have looks that could be mistaken as a firearms in many situations.

They add that the best course of action for anyone finding themselves in a situation like this is to follow the commands that the officers are giving them to the letter, so that everyone can be safe.

The officers will treat this situation as a real threat until they can safely determine that it is not.