Man arrested after resisting arrest and running from police

A man with a Department of Corrections warrant resisted arrest and tried to run from police.

According to the Aberdeen Police Department, an officer on patrol saw a man known to police walking in the 800 block of E. Market Street.

After a check, the officer found a DOC felony warrant on the man and stopped to contact him.

When he was told of the warrant, the suspect ran from the area, with the officer in pursuit.

When the man became cornered, he resisted arrest and Aberdeen Police tell KXRO that he had to be held him down until other officers arrived.

The man was arrested for the DOC warrant, with additional charges of obstructing, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia pending.