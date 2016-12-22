Man arrested for Rape of a Child 2nd Degree

A man in Aberdeen was arrested for Rape of a Child 2nd Degree.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday morning at about 5:30 am, officers were sent to a sex offense in the 500 Block of West First Street.

They say that when officers arrived, they were told by the 13 year old victim’s father that he had caught a 20 year old man in his daughter’s room and believed they had sexual relations.

According to the police they caught up with the suspect and after interviewing the victim and the suspect, it was determined that the two were involved in a sexual relationship.

They say that due to the age difference between the victim and suspect, he was arrested for Rape of a Child in the 2nd Degree and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The Aberdeen Police Department asks that parents be involved in their children’s lives and educate them on the laws in Washington State about sexual relationships.

They say one bad decision can make a difference for the rest of your life.

Current laws for Sex Offenses in Washington State can be found at http://apps.leg.wa.gov/rcw/default.aspx?Cite=9A.