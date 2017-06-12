Man arrested for possibly pointing gun at people

A man was arrested after possibly pointing a gun at people he was arguing with.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday night at about 6:00pm officers were sent to the 1100 block of Fordney Street for a stolen cell phone.

They say that while the officer was investigating the theft, a man across the street had an argument with the victim of the stolen phone and his friends.

Police say the man across the street went into his house and came back out with a handgun which the victims said he pointed at them.

Other officers arrived on scene and surrounded the house and were able to get the man to come out.

According to police they searched the house and found the gun which belonged to the man and he was arrested and booked for Assault 1st degree.