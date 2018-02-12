Man arrested after groceries were stolen from Safeway

A man was arrested after a shopping cart full of groceries was stolen from Safeway.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Saturday morning at about 11:25am officers were advised of a shoplifter leaving Safeway with an unpaid cart full of groceries.

They say that while responding they were updated that the man was threatening Safeway employees with a knife.

They were then told that he had left in a black SUV, as a lone occupant, and they had the license plate number.

The vehicle registration belonged to a 52 year old Aberdeen resident that was known to police.

An Aberdeen officer found the SUV unoccupied in the parking lot of the 7-Eleven on E. Market Street.

Just after 11:50am an officer detained the suspect just east of the 7-Eleven.

According to police after the suspect was handcuffed he refused to cooperate with the officers on scene and tried spitting on one of them.

During a search of his clothing three pocket knives were found.

One of the employees who was threatened was escorted to the scene and positively identified the vehicle, the suspect, and the knife that was used in the robbery.

The suspect was transported to the Aberdeen City Jail for Resisting Arrest, Robbery 1st Degree, and Assault 3rd Degree charges.

The total value of the items shoplifted was $427.09.