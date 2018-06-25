Man arrested for DUI after rolling his pickup

A man who rolled his truck early Sunday morning was arrested for DUI after he was helped out by a citizen.

According to the Washington State Patrol on Twitter, a Hoquiam Trooper arrested a man for DUI just after midnight on Sunday morning after he rolled his pickup truck on SR 109 near mile post 2.

They say the driver was trapped in the truck until a citizen was able to cut him free from his seat belt.

The man suffered minor cuts and scratches from the accident.

The state patrol says that the accident less than a mile north of Hoquiam was the fourth DUI arrest made within 24 hours in Grays Harbor.