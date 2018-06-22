Man arrested for DUI after found parked on top of grave

A man was arrested earlier this week after driving intoxicated in a cemetery.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Wednesday night at about 7:15pm, officers were sent to a “man-down” call at Sunset Memorial Park.

They say a citizen reported a man slumped over behind the wheel in a running vehicle.

The driver was unconscious and not responding to banging on the door and window.

It appeared the vehicle had driven into the cemetery, but the driver had passed out and the vehicle rolled off the roadway and was found parked on top of a grave.

Police say the first officer on scene was able to wake the driver who was identified as a 29-year old Humptulips man.

He did not know where he was or how he had driven into the cemetery.

Paramedics with the Hoquiam Fire Department attempted to treat the driver, but he refused.

According to police there appeared to be drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and officers administered field sobriety tests and arrested the driver for being in control of a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

The investigation indicated the driver was using heroin and had passed out behind the wheel.

A blood test was administered and the driver was later booked into the Hoquiam City Jail.

Hoquiam Police Chief Jeff Myers says officers continue to find more and more drivers who are under the influence of drugs while operating vehicles.

“However, for officers on patrol these drivers are much more difficult to detect than someone who is intoxicated on alcohol. We suspect many of these drivers go on undetected until a collision or incident such as this occurs.”

He says as another example, in April a driver was arrested for driving while intoxicated after he injected heroin while stopped at a red light on Sumner Ave at 23rd Street.

According to Myers that driver overdosed with his young daughter in the backseat and was arrested for driving under the influence.

Myers says these incidents highlight the opioid crisis and should be a serious safety concern to all citizens on the road.