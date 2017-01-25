Man arrested after dumpster fire

Aberdeen Police tell KXRO that officers responded to W 1st St after someone tried to set a dumpster on fire in the alley just after 11 pm.

When officers arrived, they found a man who matched the description given by the caller, walking toward L Street.

The man said that he was walking in the alley, but had not started any fire.

Officers said that the man kept trying to put his hands in his pockets, and when officers shined a light on them, found what appeared to be soot. When asked what happened, the man said that they had been burned.

He stated that he had found the fire, and was attempting to put it out.

A witness identified the man as the same that started the fire, and during his arrest, officers found a Bic lighter and singed handkerchief in his jacket.

When running a check on the man, they found he had lived 20 feet from where the dumpter was located, and had been reported multiple times for trespassing after he was evicted.

The suspect also had an active Department of Corrections warrant.

The 37 year old was taken to Hoquiam jail and booked on his DOC warrant and issued a citation for reckless burning.