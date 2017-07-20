Man arrested after driving stolen car in Aberdeen

A man was arrested after he was seen driving a stolen car in Aberdeen.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday afternoon just after 2:00pm, an officer was on patrol in the 300 block of E. River Street when he saw a white 1999 Nissan Maxima.

The officer recognized the driver and checked the license on the Nissan which returned stolen out of the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office.

The Officer turned around and found the car about 100 yards away.

According to police the driver and a male passenger fled, but a female passenger stayed with the car.

Other Aberdeen Officers converged on the scene and searched for the suspects.

Both men were found and the driver was arrested and transported to jail.

The two passengers were interviewed and released.

Police say the driver told the officers that his friend sold him the car in the middle of the previous night for a deal that was too good to pass up.

He did not have any paperwork to verify his story.