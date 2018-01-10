Man arrested in connection with McCartney shooting being held without bail

A man arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Pierce County deputy Daniel McCartney has been ordered held without bail pending formal charges.

Frank William Pawul is being held for investigation of first-degree murder in the death of the former Hoquiam Police Officer, who was shot while responding to a home invasion Sunday.

Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist said he expects to file formal charges Thursday against Pawul, who appeared in court Tuesday.

The 32-year-old Pawul has a criminal record that includes identity theft, residential burglary, and drug possession.

He was arrested on unrelated warrants Monday as police conducted a manhunt.

A second suspect, 35-year-old Henry Michael Carden, was found dead at the scene.

Donations can be made to a fund that has been set up for the McCartney family at any Tapco Credit Union branch, or online at www.tpcrimestoppers.com.

CrossFit Yelm also has an online fundraiser for McCartney’s family at https://www.youcaring.com/mccartneyfamily-1063050.