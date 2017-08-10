Man arrested for burglary after being caught inside store

A man was arrested for burglary after being caught inside a store in Hoquiam.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that on Tuesday at 2:30am in the morning, officers were sent to a convenience store in the 2500 block of Sumner Avenue after a witness saw a man break out the front glass door and crawl inside the closed business.

Hoquiam officers responded as well as officers from Aberdeen, the Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office, and the State Patrol.

Police say that Hoquiam Sergeant Mitchell was first to arrive and found the front door completely shattered.

He saw a 20-year old Aberdeen man inside standing at the back of the store with items in his arms and ordered the suspect at gunpoint to put up his hands and walk to the front of the store.

According to police the suspect casually strolled to the front, still carrying all of the items in his arms and instead of putting his hands up, he slowly set each item down on the floor, one at a time.

The suspect was arrested at the scene for burglary and booked at the Grays Harbor County Jail.

The witness said the suspect told her he was “grocery shopping” as he broke out the glass to the front door.

Police say the suspect later told officers he was just getting ‘survival food’ and was then ‘going into the mist’.

It was not clear to police if the suspect was suffering from mental health issues or drug abuse.