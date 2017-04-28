Man arrested for assault after hiding in ex-girlfriend’s vehicle

A man who hid inside his ex-girlfriends vehicle and then assaulted her was arrested.

The Aberdeen Police Department tells KXRO that on Thursday night just before 11:00pm, a Cosmopolis Officer, that had just completed a transport to the Hoquiam Jail and was heading back to his city, came across a vehicle spun out at Simpson and Park Streets in Aberdeen.

When the Cosmopolis Officer stopped to assist a man fled from the vehicle on foot.

When an investigating Aberdeen Officer responded he was told by the woman who was the driver that her 18 year old ex-boyfriend had hid inside her car and when she started driving she saw him in her rear-view mirror.

According to police she stated that he assaulted her and stole her cellphone before running.

Aberdeen Officers acted on a tip that the suspect was hiding at a residence in the 1900 block of W. 5th Street and he was inside but refusing to come out.

Officers from the Hoquiam Police Department and GH County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist and eventually, the suspect peacefully surrendered and the stolen phone was recovered as well.

The suspect has been booked into the Aberdeen Jail for Domestic Violence Assault 4th Degree and Theft 3rd Degree.