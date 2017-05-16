Man arrested in Aberdeen after a dog was shot with an arrow

A man has been arrested for animal cruelty after a dog was shot with a bow and arrow.

The Grays Harbor Sheriff’s Office tells KXRO that at about 3:00pm on Sunday Deputies were sent to the 800 block of State Route 105 in rural Aberdeen.

The caller said that his dog returned home with an arrow in its torso and believed the dog may have been shot at the nearby Grays Harbor Bowman’s Club.

Deputies contacted members of the Bowman’s Club who were able to check video footage from the facility security system and from the video a man, later identified as a club member, was seen shooting the dog from a distance of approximately 40 yards with a bow and arrow.

Police say it appears he was the only person at the club at the time.

The arrow has been removed from the dog and he has received veterinary treatment and at this time appears to be doing well.

The Sheriff’s Office says that on Monday at about 2:00pm a 50 year old man was arrested in Aberdeen and booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail on charges of Animal Cruelty First Degree.

They say that the bow, the arrow recovered from the dog, and the clothing the suspect was wearing at the time he shot the dog have been recovered as evidence.