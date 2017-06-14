Man apprehended by K9; 8 years after another K9 was used on him

A Hoquiam man was arrested after breaking into a marijuana business and was met for the 2nd time by a local K9 officer.

The Hoquiam Police Department tells KXRO that they were called just before 10:30 on Tuesday night, after a burglary alarm was tripped at a marijuana production facility in the 500 block of South Adams Street.

When an officer arrived on scene, he saw a door forced open and could hear someone breaking through the brush near the business.

Hoquiam officers and a Grays Harbor County Sheriff’s deputy searched the area along with the Sheriff’s K9.

The suspect, a 23 year old Hoquiam man, was found hiding in “thick brush and briars” approximately 200 yards from the building.

When the man refused to cooperate with police, the K9 was sent into the brush.

The man was taken into custody and then transported to Grays Harbor Community Hospital for treatment of minor injuries before being booked into the Grays Harbor County Jail for the crime of Burglary 2nd Degree.

According to Hoquiam Police, the suspect is well known to local officers and was apprehended in 2009 by late Hoquiam Police K9 “Enno” after stealing a vehicle in north Hoquiam and damaging a patrol car.