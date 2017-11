The Aberdeen City Council has a new member.

At their meeting last night the council appointed John Maki to fill former Councilwoman Alice Phelps’ seat.

Phelps stepped down last month because she was moving out of her ward.

Maki was the only person on the ballot for the Ward 2 Position 4 and he was the only person nominated by the council for appointment.

He was approved by a unanimous vote and sworn in at the start of the meeting.