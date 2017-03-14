Low numbers on coho bring alternatives to salmon season

A meeting in Westport this month will hope to find a solution to poor projected returns of coho salmon this year.

Three alternatives were approved for public review on Monday by the Pacific Fishery Management Council for the ocean salmon fisheries.

A public hearing on the three alternatives is scheduled for March 27 in Westport.

Salmon managers that they developed options to protect the low number of wild coho expected to return while still providing some fishing opportunities, said Kyle Adicks, salmon fisheries policy lead for the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife.

“With these options in hand, we’ll work with anglers to establish fisheries for 2017 that meet our conservation objectives for wild salmon,” Adicks said. “We’ve got a lot of work ahead, but we anticipate ocean salmon quotas similar to, or perhaps slightly better than, last year’s.”

Columbia River coho are forecast to be about 386,000 in ocean waters, similar to last year’s forecast. Only 223,000 coho actually returned last year to the Columbia River.

About 250,000 hatchery chinook are expected to return this year to the lower Columbia River – nearly 124,000 more fish than actually returned last year.

Unfavorable environmental conditions, such as warm ocean water or flooding in rivers, have reduced the number of salmon returning to Washington’s waters, Adicks said.

The recreational fishing alternatives include the following quotas for fisheries off the Washington coast:

Alternative 1 – 54,500 chinook and 58,800 coho. This option includes early season fisheries, from June 17-30, in Marine Areas 1 (Ilwaco) and 2 (Westport) for hatchery chinook. This option also allows coho retention in all four marine areas during the traditional summery fishery.

– 54,500 chinook and 58,800 coho. This option includes early season fisheries, from June 17-30, in Marine Areas 1 (Ilwaco) and 2 (Westport) for hatchery chinook. This option also allows coho retention in all four marine areas during the traditional summery fishery. Alternative 2 – 45,000 chinook and 50,400 coho. This option does not include early season fisheries but provides chinook and hatchery coho fisheries in all four marine areas that begin June 24.

– 45,000 chinook and 50,400 coho. This option does not include early season fisheries but provides chinook and hatchery coho fisheries in all four marine areas that begin June 24. Alternative 3 – 40,000 chinook and 18,900 coho. Chinook fisheries would begin in early July in all four marine areas. Coho retention would be allowed only in Marine Area 1.

The third alternative most closely resembles ocean fisheries last summer, when anglers were allowed to retain coho only in Marine Area 1 near the mouth of the Columbia River. Last year, the PFMC adopted recreational ocean fishing quotas of 35,000 chinook and 18,900 coho salmon.

For more details about the options, visit PFMC’s webpage at http://www.pcouncil.org/2017/03/46838/draft2017-sal-mgmt-alts-public-review/.

Chinook and coho quotas approved by the PFMC will be part of a comprehensive 2017 salmon fishing package, which includes marine and freshwater fisheries throughout Puget Sound, the Columbia River and Washington’s coastal areas. State and tribal co-managers are currently developing those fisheries.

State and tribal co-managers will complete the final 2017 salmon fisheries package in conjunction with the PFMC process during its April meeting in Sacramento, Calif.

Meanwhile, several public meetings are scheduled in March and April to discuss regional fisheries issues. The public can comment on the proposed ocean alternatives as well as on other proposed salmon fisheries through WDFW’s North of Falcon webpage at http://wdfw.wa.gov/fishing/northfalcon/.

2017 North of Falcon

Public Meeting Schedule

March 14

Willapa Bay Advisory Group Meeting (open to the public)

CANCELED

March 15

Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; WDFW Mill Creek Office, 16018 Mill Creek Blvd., Mill Creek.

Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries.

March 16

Puget Sound Recreational Fisheries Discussion

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Trinity Methodist Church, 100 South Blake Ave., Sequim.

Public discussion of pre-season forecasts and possible salmon fisheries.

March 17

First North of Falcon Meeting

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; General Administration Auditorium, 210 11th Ave. SW, Olympia.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE, Olympia (see map).

Discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishery proposals for sport and commercial fisheries in Puget Sound and coastal Washington, with limited discussion of the Columbia River and ocean fisheries.

March 23

Willapa Bay Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond Elks Club, 326 Third St., Raymond.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

March 24

Columbia River and Ocean Fisheries Discussion

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Vancouver Water Resources Education Center, 4600 SE Columbia Way, Vancouver, Wash.

Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of ocean and Columbia River fisheries proposals. With public participation, preferred seasons are developed for ocean and Columbia River area sport and commercial fisheries.

March 27

Public Hearing on Ocean Salmon Management Options

7 p.m.; Chateau Westport – Beach Room, 710 W. Hancock, Westport.

Public hearing, sponsored by the Pacific Fishery Management Council, to receive comments on the proposed ocean salmon fishery management options adopted by the council during its early March meeting.

March 28

Mid-Columbia River Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Chelan PUD, 327 N Wenatchee Ave., Wenatchee.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries.

Grays Harbor Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Montesano City Hall, 112 N Main St., Montesano.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Grays Harbor. Fishery management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

March 29

Mid-Columbia/Snake Rivers Fisheries Discussion

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Walla Walla Community College, Clarkston Campus Auditorium, 1470 Bridge St., Clarkston.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River sport fisheries.

March 30

Columbia River Public Meeting

*New Location*

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Kennewick Irrigation District, 2015 S. Ely Street, Kennewick.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary options for Columbia River fall commercial and sport fisheries.

Willapa Bay Public Meeting

*New Location*



6 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Raymond Elks Club, 326 Third St., Raymond.

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary fishing opportunities for 2017 are discussed.

April 4

North of Falcon Meeting

9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Lynnwood Embassy Suites, 20610 44th Ave W, Lynnwood.

Public meeting to present results of state-tribal negotiations and analyses of preliminary fishery proposals. With public participation, preferred options are developed for Puget Sound sport and commercial fisheries.

April 5

Columbia River/Ocean Fisheries Discussion

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Office Building 2 Auditorium, 1115 Washington Street SE, Olympia.

Parking is available in the visitor lot of the Natural Resources Building, 1111 Washington St. SE. (See Map).

Public discussion of management objectives and preliminary ocean options and possible commercial and recreational fisheries in the ocean and Columbia River.

April 7-12

Final Pacific Fishery Management Council Meeting

DoubleTree by Hilton Sacramento, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento, Calif.

PFMC adopts final ocean fisheries regulations and state-tribal fishing plans are finalized for all inside area commercial and sport salmon fisheries.

April 17

Willapa Bay Fisheries Discussion